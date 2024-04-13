site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Tyler O'Neill: Heads to bench Saturday
O'Neill is not in Saturday's lineup against the Angels.
This will be O'Neill's third day off of the season. Wilyer Abreu draws into the lineup against righty Griffin Canning.
