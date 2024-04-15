O'Neill received eight stitches above his left eye and will go through concussion protocol after exiting Monday's game versus the Guardians following a collision with Rafael Devers, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

O'Neill received the brunt of the collision in the outfield, as the back of Devers' head met O'Neill's face. Red Sox manager Alex Cora expressed hope after the game that O'Neill could avoid the injured list, but the team will know more after the outfielder is re-evaluated Tuesday.