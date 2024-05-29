The Red Sox placed O'Neill on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to right knee inflammation, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

O'Neill has been dealing with knee problems since leaving Sunday's game against the Brewers, and he traveled back to Boston on Tuesday to undergo imaging. The results of his tests seem to have only revealed inflammation, but his injury is still serious enough to warrant a trip to the injured list. The outfielder's move to the IL is retroactive to Sunday, so he will be eligible to return beginning June 5. Until then, Enmanuel Valdez will come up from the minors to fill the open roster spot.