O'Neill (knee), who is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, is expected to remain on the bench for Monday's series opener in Baltimore before returning to the starting nine for Tuesday's game versus the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The Red Sox don't view O'Neill's sore right knee as a major concern and think he'll need to miss just two starts due to the issue before returning to the starting nine as either a designated hitter or corner outfielder. Garrett Cooper will enter the lineup in O'Neill's stead Sunday, occupying the DH spot and batting third.