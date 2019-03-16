Reds' Alex Wood: Side session soon

Wood (back) could throw a side session in the next couple of days, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "If everything goes well, maybe Monday or Tuesday," Bell said.

Given that Wood wasn't yet up to full capacity even before this latest setback, it's extremely likely he begins the season on the IL. He'll need to throw the side session without any setbacks, and maybe another, then graduate to live batting practice before finally working in live games.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • freddie-freeman-braves.jpg

    Scott's tiers one one printable page

    Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...