Reds' Alex Wood: Side session soon

Wood (back) could throw a side session in the next couple of days, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "If everything goes well, maybe Monday or Tuesday," Bell said.

Given that Wood wasn't yet up to full capacity even before this latest setback, it's extremely likely he begins the season on the IL. He'll need to throw the side session without any setbacks, and maybe another, then graduate to live batting practice before finally working in live games.