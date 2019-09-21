Play

Aquino went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base Friday night against the Mets.

Aquino was responsible for Cincinnati's only run of the ballgame, as he came through in the bottom of the ninth inning with a solo blast to left field. The 25-year-old has put together a .264/.317/.592 slash line with 17 homers and 42 RBI over 48 games this season in the big leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories