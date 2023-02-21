Williamson threw his fastball with more velocity than last spring in Saturday's live batting practice session, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "He has a really good feel for all of his pitches," Reds catcher Luke Maile said. "He threw a few changeups that were outstanding. He's moving his fastball around really well. He has such a clean delivery."

Williamson is hoping to win a spot in the Reds rotation, though he's likely behind Luis Cessa and Luke Weaver, among others, for the final two spots. He had a tough 2022 campaign as he advanced levels in a new organization after the Reds traded for him last spring, but said that he's improved his throwing routine and hopes to yield better results in 2023.