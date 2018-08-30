Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Day off vs. Milwaukee
Barnhart is out of the lineup against the Brewers on Thursday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Barnhart will get a standard day off following a day game after a night game. The backstop, who had made 16 consecutive starts at either catcher or first base, turned in one of his better performances of the second half in Wednesday's 13-12 loss in 10 innings, finishing 2-for-3 with a home run, double, two walks and three runs. With the Reds activating Joey Votto from the disabled list Thursday, it's expected that Barnhart will see scant duties at first base going forward, which will result in Curt Casali losing out on time behind the plate.
