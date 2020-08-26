Bowden suffered another injury while rehabbing a back injury at the Rockies' alternate training site, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

The nature of Bowden's injury is unclear, but manager Bud Black said Wednesday that it's limited his availability at alternate camp. As a result, he's unlikely to appear in the majors during the abbreviated 2020 season. The southpaw had a 5.88 ERA and 1.77 WHIP with Triple-A Albuquerque last season, but he could make his major-league debut at some point once he's healthy.