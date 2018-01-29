Rockies' Brooks Pounders: Inks NRI deal with Rockies
Pounders signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Monday which includes an invitation to spring training.
For the second season in a row, Pounders succeeded at Triple-A but struggled in the majors. While he posted a solid 2.63 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 51.1 innings with Triple-A Salt Lake in 2017, the 27-year-old was tagged for 12 runs in 10.1 major-league frames. The former second-round pick will compete for a spot on the Rockies' Opening Day roster, though he'll likely spend the year as organizational pitching depth.
