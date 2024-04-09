Keith went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Pirates.

Keith now has hits in three straight games, and the rookie is batting a respectable .250 overall across his first 10 contests. He's yet to go deep this year after hitting a total of 27 home runs across two levels in 2023, but the power should come as long as he keeps making consistent contact. Keith should stay locked into a regular role as well, so the opportunity is there for the promising 22-year-old to have a strong debut campaign.