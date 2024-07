Keith went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 8-2 win over the Guardians.

Keith continued his breakout July, tallying his sixth home run of the month on a solo blast in the ninth inning. Since July 3, he has seen his season average rise from .229 to .251 with 10 homers, 38 RBI, 38 runs scored and five steals across 330 plate appearances.