Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday that Funkhouser (shoulder) hasn't been cleared to begin a throwing program, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Funkhouser has to this point elected to forgo surgery to address his strained right shoulder/lat, but the 28-year-old still has yet to take any notable steps forward in his recovery from an injury that first surfaced in spring training. Even if he's able to start playing catch within the next week or so, Funkhouser is realistically a month or more away from returning from the 60-day injured list.