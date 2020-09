Stiever will be called up from the alternate training site to start Sunday's game against the Tigers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 23-year-old has never pitched above the High-A level, but he'll join the White Sox on Sunday to make his major-league debut against the Tigers. It's likely to be a spot start for Stiever, who had a 3.48 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 154:27 K:BB over 145 innings last year in the minors.