Grandal was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to right knee soreness.
Grandal is out of Wednesday's contest but is officially listed as day-to-day, so his injury is likely nothing too severe. The White Sox have an off day Thursday, so Grandal will benefit from an extra day of rest before potentially returning Friday against Boston.
