Grandal is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Grandal will take a seat for the second day in a row while Joey Bart garners another start behind the dish. Though Grandal has been the Pirates' nominal No. 1 catcher when available this season, he's slashed a lowly .182/.213/.298 over 128 plate appearances on the campaign. In light of his struggles, Grandal could be falling into more of a timeshare with Bart.