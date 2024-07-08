Grandal is absent from the lineup for Monday's game versus the Mets.

Grandal has now taken a seat for three straight contests while Joey Bart has handled the catching duties. His first two absences from the lineup came against left-handers, but Grandal will hit the bench Monday against right-hander Christian Scott. Since coming off the injured list May 3 after missing the first month of the season while recovering from plantar fasciitis, Grandal has slashed just .182/.213/.298 over 128 plate appearances.