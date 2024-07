Grandal went 1-for-4 with an RBI double during Thursday's 1-0 win over the Brewers.

Grandal broke the stalemate in the seventh inning, tagging Aaron Civale for a one-out double to score Jack Suwinski from first base. Grandal started Thursday's contest behind the dish after yielding to Joey Bart in each of the Pirates' previous three games. In 132 plate appearances, Grandal is slashing .184/.214/.304 with 22 strikeouts and only five walks.