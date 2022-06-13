Grandal was placed on the 10-day injured list with lower back spasms Monday.
Grandal sustained a left hamstring injury while running to first base Saturday against the Rangers, and he developed a back issue Sunday night. He was moving around well and feeling better Monday afternoon but will still require an IL stint. Reese McGuire is starting behind the dish and batting eighth Monday against the Tigers, and he should serve as the White Sox's primary catcher in Grandal's absence.
