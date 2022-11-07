Myers will become a free agent after the Padres declined to exercise their club option on his contract for 2023 on Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

In an expected move, the Padres decided to not pick up the $20 million option they had on Myers for the upcoming season and instead let him go free onto the open market. After signing a six-year, $83 million contract with San Diego in 2017, the outfielder will likely head elsewhere this offseason. Myers battled a right knee injury in 2022, limiting him to just 77 games. Over those contests, he produced a .261 average with seven homers, 41 RBI, 29 runs and two stolen bases while striking out 30.1 percent of the time.