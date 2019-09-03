Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Resumes throwing
Hicks (elbow) reported feeling fine after throwing Monday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Hicks was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right flexor strain Aug. 4 and was held back from throwing for nearly a month as Yankees elected to take a conservative approach to the injury. Though a time frame for his return has not been announced, manager Aaron Boone indicated last week that Hicks could move quickly through the rehab process after resuming throwing.
