Hicks (elbow) reported feeling fine after throwing Monday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Hicks was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right flexor strain Aug. 4 and was held back from throwing for nearly a month as Yankees elected to take a conservative approach to the injury. Though a time frame for his return has not been announced, manager Aaron Boone indicated last week that Hicks could move quickly through the rehab process after resuming throwing.

