Yankees' Brandon Drury: Seeing specialist for neck
Drury is taking extra time to report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in order to make a pair of visits to a specialist regarding his neck, The Athletic reports.
The visits are not related to any setback but are instead merely a part of his recovery. The specialist is a chiropractor and acupuncturist who has been working with Drury after it was discovered that his severe migraines were related to an irritated tendon in his neck. The infielder is considered healthy, but the nature of the injury suggests that it will require continued maintenance, and with the recent emergence of both Miguel Andujar and Gleyber Torres, Drury is likely to see his role significantly reduced when he eventually returns to the majors.
