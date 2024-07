Drury (illness) is starting at second base and batting seventh Tuesday, which will make it his first start since June 18.

After dealing with a hamstring injury, Drury returned from the injured list June 17. However, since then the infielder has been dealing with an illness that has resulted in multiple late scratches and games on the bench. The 31-year-old came off the bench in Sunday's game, but went 0-for-2 with a strikeout.