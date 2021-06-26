General manager Brian Cashman said Saturday that Kluber (shoulder) is not expected to rejoin the starting rotation until August or September, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Kluber has been working his way back from a subscapularis strain in his right shoulder that has sidelined him since late May. He extended his throwing distance to 75 feet earlier this week but still figures to be a ways away from throwing off a mound. Cashman said the right-hander could return in August, but noted that a September activation from the 60-day IL appears more likely at this point.
