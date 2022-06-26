Garcia (finger) faced live hitters at the Yankees' player development complex earlier this week, and pitching coach Matt Blake stated that the pitcher is getting a "reset" physically, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

Garcia was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list with a finger injury May 31, but that issue no longer appears to be bothering him. Instead, Blake suggested that the organization is keeping Garcia at the team's complex in order to help him figure things out after a tough start to his season. "They just wanted to pull him out and let him get a little bit of a reset physically," Blake told NJ Advance Media on Wednesday. "Seems like he's in an OK spot mentally and physically, but I do think they're just trying to rework where they're at with him because he had been struggling a little bit." Garcia has posted a 10.38 ERA and 2.26 WHIP over seven starts with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on the campaign.