Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Avoiding elbow usage in workouts
Gregorius (elbow) began hitting in a batting cage one-handed Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The shortstop is doing his best to stay in baseball shape this offseason, though it appears he's still not able to do much with his surgically-repaired elbow. That said, Gregorius still appears to be on track for a return before the All-Star break, with a firmer date likely coming into focus as he ramps up his activity further. In the interim, Troy Tulowitzki and Gleyber Torres figure to handle primary shortstop duties to fill the void.
