Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Deemed fully healthy
Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed Wednesday that Stanton (calf) is fully healthy and will be ready to go for Opening Day, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. "He's pretty much over the hump," Boone said. "He's pretty much run aggressively and done the things necessary. If and when we begin spring training games, he would likely be ready to roll for that."
The Yankees are one of the big winners of the MLB's decision to suspend its season at least eight weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team now has a good chance to have three key players -- Stanton, Aaron Judge (rib) and James Paxton (back) -- available for Opening Day, when all initially looked set to begin the season on the injured list. Look for Stanton to occupy his familiar spot in the heart of the order whenever the MLB sets a firm target date for the start of the season.
