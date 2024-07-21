The Yankees will likely decide on a return date for Stanton (hamstring) by the end of next week, per MLB.com.
Stanton ran the bases on the field Friday in his most recent step toward recovering from a strained left hamstring. Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that the slugger "is in a pretty good spot" in terms of his progress and indicated that a return is a matter of building stamina. There hasn't been a decision made yet about whether Stanton will go on a rehab assignment -- if he foregoes that route, he could be back in the Yankees lineup at some point during their series in Boston that begins Friday.
