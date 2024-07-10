Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Stanton (hamstring) could skip a rehab assignment and return shortly after the All-Star break, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton has been re-incorporating baseball activities of late as he works his way back from a strained left hamstring. He'll need to do some more ramping up before the Yankees are confident he's ready for games, but skipping rehab games would shorten his absence a bit.