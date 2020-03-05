Yankees' James Paxton: Working out with medicine ball
Paxton (back) said Thursday that he's been able to do rotational exercises with a medicine ball, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
The activity represents a small sign of progress for Paxton, who will begin the season on the injured list while he recovers from February procedure to remove a cyst from his spine. The southpaw is optimistic that he'll be cleared to begin a throwing program over the weekend or early next week, which would put in on pace to return from the IL in late April or early May if he can avoid any setbacks during the buildup period.
