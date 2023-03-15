Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Tuesday that Trevino has been out with a right wrist sprain, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Boone said that Trevino is expected to resume playing later in the week, but also cautioned that an injection in the wrist remains possible. The 30-year-old is expected to be the Yankees starting backstop in 2023 after posting a .671 OPS with 11 homers over 115 games for New York last season. While it's an injury to keep an eye on, Boone doesn't expect Trevino to miss time in the regular season, so he should be behind that plate against the Giants for Opening Day.