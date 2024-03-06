Trevino (calf) will make his Grapefruit League debut Sunday against Atlanta, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Trevino tweaked a calf just before the start of camp but has progressed well since then and is finally ready to test things out in a game setting. The veteran catcher is projected to share duties behind the plate this season with Austin Wells.
