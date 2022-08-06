Guzman is attempting to become a two-way player at Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

A former first baseman with the Rangers, Guzman has now been pulling double duty for two months at the highest level of the Yankees' farm system. He is slashing .379/.456/.655 since the start of July and boasts a mid-90s fastball and promising slider on the mound. Guzman turns 28 in October, so his dominance as a hitter of late can be taken with a grain of salt -- he only has a 101 wRC+ on the season. While this is a fun story, it seems unlikely to lead to much fantasy significance.