Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Listed as out
Ilyasova is listed as out on the Bucks' game notes for Saturday's game against the Knicks.
The designation is "nose contusion/mild concussion," which likely stems from the end of Wednesday's game, when Ilyasova got tangled up with Robin Lopez fighting for a rebound in the final seconds. Game notes are subject to change, but at this point it looks as though the Bucks will hold Ilyasova out with three consecutive off days coming up.
