Craig closed with 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Thursday's 120-113 overtime victory over the Bucks.

Craig played a larger role than usual with the second unit, as the Bulls were shorthanded Thursday with Zach LaVine (foot) and DeMar DeRozan (ankle) both sitting out. While Thursday's performance was solid, Craig has fallen behind Patrick Williams in the pecking order for Chicago. For a player that needs a lot of minutes in fantasy to make up for his low usage rate, Craig is not in a great spot for value these days.