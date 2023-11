The Clippers signed Primo to a two-year, $3.96 million deal Thursday. The contract is fully guaranteed for the rest of this season and includes $1 million for 2024-25, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Primo has spent the beginning of the 2023-24 season with the Ontario Clippers of the G League and has averaged 17.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 28.9 across his first three appearances. However, it appears that Primo will now be spending more time in the NBA.