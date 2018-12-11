Clippers' Lou Williams: Questionable to return Monday
Williams is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Suns with a sore left hamstring, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Williams was forced to exit Monday with a left hamstring issue and the severity is unknown at this time. If he is unable to return, Patrick Beverly and Tyrone Wallace could see larger roles. More information should come out shortly regarding Williams' status.
