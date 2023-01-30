The trade market is heating up with a week and a half remaining until the Feb. 9 deadline, and there are a few trade candidates around the league who impact Fantasy lineup decisions. Several teams have also altered their starting lineups recently, creating increased opportunities for some players who might not usually start in most Fantasy leagues.

While stars from the teams with two games should still start in most Fantasy leagues, it's best to consider players with four games instead of some less reliable contributors.

Teams with four games: ATL, CHA, DEN, DET, GSW, LAL, MIN, NOP, NYK, ORL, PHI, PHX, POR, SAC, TOR, WAS

Teams with three games: BKN, CHI, CLE, DAL, HOU, IND, LAC, MEM, MIA, MIL, OKC, SAS

Teams with two games: BOS, UTA

All roster and start percentages via CBS Fantasy Basketball

Guards

Consider starting: De'Anthony Melton, PHI (57% rostered, 27% start)

Opponents: ORL, ORL, @SAS, @NYK

Melton has returned to the starting lineup over the last seven matchups and was held in check early, as he scored fewer than 10 points in each of his first four games back in the starting lineup. However, he's been much more effective recently, averaging 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 29.3 minutes per game over his last three appearances. He's been a consistent defensive contributor over his last seven outings, averaging 2.0 steals and 1.1 blocks. His recent increase in offensive production has helped bolster his Fantasy value which was already propped up due to his defensive results.

Consider sitting: Jalen Green, HOU (99% rostered, 63% start)

Opponents: OKC, TOR, @OKC

Green has shown bursts of dominance recently, as he's topped 40 points in two of his last five appearances. However, he was held under 20 points in his other three outings and was sidelined Saturday against the Pistons. It's not yet clear whether the 20-year-old will miss additional time, but the Rockets play just three games this week, making him a risky play given his recent absence and inconsistency. Fantasy managers with a more reliable guard should consider leaving Green on the bench this week.

Consider starting: Immanuel Quickley, NYK (66% rostered, 23% start)

Opponents: LAL, MIA, LAC, PHI

Quickley has come off the bench over his last nine appearances but has remained productive, posting double-digit scoring totals in eight of those outings. He's averaged 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 29.3 minutes per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor during that time. The Knicks play four games this week, so Quickley should have plenty of chances to remain productive, even if he maintains his bench role.

Consider sitting: Ben Simmons, BKN (96% rostered, 54% start)

Opponents: LAL, @BOS, WAS

Simmons is included in the column for a second consecutive week since he had lackluster results last week before missing Saturday's game against the Knicks due to left knee soreness. It's not yet clear whether the 26-year-old will be available Monday against the Lakers, but any further absences would make Simmons especially risky this week. He was also held in check before Saturday's absence, as he averaged 6.4 points, 6.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 26.6 minutes per game over his last four appearances. Given his injury and recent struggles, Simmons is a candidate to leave on the bench again.

Forwards

Consider starting: Cameron Johnson, PHX (79% rostered, 45% start)

Opponents: TOR, ATL, @BOS, @DET

Johnson returned from a lengthy absence Jan. 19 and came off the bench in that appearance, but he's reclaimed a starting role over his last four outings. He's scored at least 15 points in three of those four starts, averaging 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 28.0 minutes per game while shooting 56.8 percent from the floor. The Suns have a four-game schedule this week, which should give Johnson plenty of chances to shine now that he appears to be able to handle a full workload again.

Consider sitting: Harrison Barnes, SAC (85% rostered, 57% start)

Opponents: @MIN, @SAS, @IND, @NOP

Barnes has been a fairly solid contributor for most of the season, but he's been a less-reliable option in recent matchups. He's been held under 20 points in three of his last five outings and was held below five rebounds in each of those appearances. Across that span, he averaged 16.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 34.8 minutes per game. Barnes is usually a strong scorer who offers some upside on the boards, but it's worth considering other options this week, even though the Kings play four games.

Consider starting: Chris Duarte, IND (33% rostered, 12% start)

Opponents: LAL, SAC, CLE

Duarte has taken on a starting role over the last four matchups and has been a well-rounded contributor, averaging 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 31.3 minutes per game. He's shooting just 36.1 percent from the field this season, but it's been encouraging to see him establish production in several areas recently, including on the defensive end of the floor. Although the Pacers play just three games this week, Duarte warrants start consideration, especially in deeper leagues.

Consider sitting: Bojan Bogdanovic, DET (96% rostered, 71% start)

Opponents: @DAL, WAS, CHA, PHX

Bogdanovic is in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career during his first year with the Pistons, but he's had limited production in recent matchups. Over his last two outings, he's averaged 14.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 34.5 minutes per game. The Pistons play four games this week, but the defenses they face are dominant against opposing small forwards. Bogdanovic has also been included in trade rumors, so the Pistons could choose to manage his workload to preserve his trade value. Despite Bogdanovic's success for most of the year, he could be worth leaving on the bench this week.

Centers

Consider starting: Kristaps Porzingis, WAS (100% rostered, 36% start)

Opponents: @SAS, @DET, POR, @BKN

Porzingis has stayed relatively healthy for most of the year, but he recently missed three games due to a left ankle sprain. The 27-year-old was initially considered week-to-week due to the issue, but he'll be back in action Monday following a relatively short absence. Porzingis was productive before his absence, posting double-doubles in three of his last six appearances while averaging 21.5 points and 7.7 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per game. Even if he faces some slight limitations upon his return, the Wizards play four games this week, making Porzingis a strong option to re-enter Fantasy lineups immediately.

Consider sitting: Jakob Poeltl, SAS (94% rostered, 61% start)

Opponents: WAS, SAC, PHI

Poeltl has been a solid source of points and rebounds for most of the season, but he's had inconsistent stat lines over the last few weeks. The 27-year-old has been held under 15 points in his last six appearances, averaging 10.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 23.3 minutes per game. The Spurs face several strong frontcourt defenses during their three-game week, making Poeltl a lackluster Fantasy option over the next few days.