Week 3 of the 2021-22 NBA season is upon us. Some injured players have begun to make their season debuts, but many teams remain shorthanded. We've taken a look at the roster percentages of players across every position to identify who should be priorities before Tuesday's first tipoff.

Here are some of the top targets you should consider on the waiver wire.

Carmelo Anthony, F, LAL (52% rostered)

Anthony has retained Fantasy value on a team that's loaded with stars. The reserve forward has flourished following LeBron James's return to the hardwood as a bench scorer, and he's filling it up with efficiency. Anthony has transitioned from lengthy dribble progressions and thrived as one of the league's better catch-and-shoot scorers. He leads the NBA with 20 catch-and-shoot 3s, edging out elite snipers like Stephen Curry (18), Joe Harris (18), and Buddy Hield (17). He's made more than 52 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc and is well worth rostering for a scoring boost thanks to his average of 16.7 points per game.

Jalen Brunson, G, DAL (39% rostered)

The Dallas offense hasn't been the same this season, and the Mavericks have to get playmaking from somewhere. Brunson provides that and is the only Maverick not named Luka Doncic who creates for others. He rebounds well for a smaller guard, and his Fantasy production is almost identical to Jordan Clarkson's at this point. Brunson should continue to be more valuable than most low-end starting guards.

Grayson Allen, G, MIL (35% rostered)

It's surprising to see Allen so widely available given the state of Milwaukee's roster. The Bucks wing averages nearly 30 minutes per game and will be an important member of his team's rotation for a while with Donte DiVincenzo recovering from ankle surgery. Allen has attempted at least 10 shots in every game this season and recorded at least 10 points, two 3-pointers, and three rebounds in every game this season. Allen's upside is limited, but his consistent production and workload on a shorthanded team make him an asset right now.

Honorable Mention

Anfernee Simons, G, POR (19% rostered)

Simmons has become Portland's top contributor off the bench. While Damian Lillard has struggled to score the basketball, his backup has been setting the nets ablaze with efficiency. Simmons is averaging 13.7 points per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from deep. His playmaking leaves something to be desired, but his point production appears to be fairly consistent. He's only fallen short of 11 points once this year and has scored at least 17 points three times in his first six games.