Monday gifted us with quite a few big-time fantasy performances. A pair of players eclipsed the 40-point mark and set new season-highs. Others were just as impressive with dynamic playmaking displays. There's not a lot to look over ahead of Tuesday's small three-game slate, but we'll go over studs, a waiver wire target, and a DFS play to keep an eye on ahead of the action here.

Who's hot

Chris Paul has now missed 10 games in 2022-23, and Booker's fantasy stats are reaping the benefits of hs absence. He scored a season-high 44 points to go along with eight rebounds, four assists, and six steals against the Sacramento Kings to kick off Week 7. He tallied more fantasy points than any other player on Monday and is now averaging 28.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game without Paul this campaign. There's no clear date for Paul's return, so Booker could get a nice boost for a while longer.

Kevin Durant BKN • PF • #7 PPG 30 RPG 6.6 BPG 1.77 View Profile

Durant couldn't miss against the Orlando Magic on Monday and rattled home a slate-high 45 points on 79.1 percent shooting in a Brooklyn Nets win. He's riding an especially impressive hot streak and has notched 37.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists over his previous three outings. Ben Simmons is dealing with a knee injury, and Brooklyn could need more from Durant as a scorer, rebounder, and playmaker if he misses a significant amount of time. Durant is averaging 30.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game without Simmons this season (five games).

This year's double-double leader increased his streak to six games straight with a strong performance against the Los Angeles Lakers to end Monday's action. He recorded 24 points and 14 assists in the contest. The Indiana Pacers floor general has now tallied at least 11 assists in six straight contests and hit 14 in four of those outings. Only Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Stephen Curry have racked up more fantasy points at the point guard position so far.

Week 7 waiver wire target

Martin has feasted during Jimmy Butler's six-game absence. The Miami Heat wing has scored at least 20 points in three straight contests and has averaged 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists over his previous six outings. Butler is unlikely to play on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics, so injuries on the wing should keep Martin fantasy relevant for a while longer. He's worth streaming for Miami's next two games at the very least given his recent level of production.

Tuesday DFS play

Mitchell Robinson NY • C • #23 PPG 7.1 RPG 6 BPG 2.25 View Profile

The New York Knicks ramped up Robinson's workload on Sunday. The big man cracked 30 minutes for the third time this season and recorded a season-high 16 points with seven rebounds and five blocks. The Detroit Pistons are extremely banged up in the frontcourt, as Isaiah Stewart is out and Marvin Bagley is questionable for the matchup. Even if rookie center Jalen Duran doesn't get the start, Robinson boasts career averages of 10 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks. Only the Charlotte Hornets have had more shots rejected per game than the Pistons this year. That bodes well for one of the league's best rim protectors. Robinson has recorded nine blocks over his last four games despite logging just 21.1 minutes per contest after returning from injury. I full workload could help him clean up.

