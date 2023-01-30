Sunday's Week 15 finale was fairly calm, as only four NBA games tipped off between 1 and 8 p.m. ET. Only one of the matchups was decided by less than 12 points, but we still got some impressive fantasy performances from the action. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant stood out as headliners. We'll go over who else was hot, who's struggling, and identify one of Monday's top DFS options here ahead of Monday's eight-game main slate.

Who's hot

Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL • PF • #34 PPG 31.7 RPG 12 BPG .85 View Profile

Nobody is surprised the Antetokounmpo has put up ridiculous numbers since Bobby Portis suffered an MCL sprain. The Milwaukee Bucks star amassed 50 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday to wrap up Week 15. He's averaged 41.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game over the previous three games Portis has missed. Antetokounmpo's shot 64.3 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from deep during that stretch. Fantasy managers should expect his inflated stats to last until the Bucks find a reliable fill-in. They're reportedly in talks with the Phoenix Suns regarding a potential Jae Crowder acquisition.

Desmond Bane has missed two straight contests for the Memphis Grizzlies and the other half of the team's starting backcourt has gone off during his absence. Morant tallied a second consecutive triple-double on Sunday with 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 15 assists against the Indiana Pacers. He's averaging 27.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 7.0 rebounds through 18 games without Bane this season.

This year's second-best rookie has only made a handful of starts but has established himself as one of the NBA's premier bench scorers. His 27-point performance against the Grizzlies on Sunday marked his sixth straight contest with at least 21 points off the pine. Tyrese Haliburton is Indiana's top scorer so far this campaign, but Mathurin has averaged 20.9 points and 5.4 rebounds over the previous 10 games the dynamic point guard has missed. Mathurin's usage is sure to decline once Haliburton's back in the mix, but fantasy managers should keep rolling with the rookie until the Pacers' point guard is starting again.

Who's not

Oladipo is playing more minutes per game (28.5) than he has since his time with the Houston Rockets in the 2020-21 season. The injury-prone Miami Heat wing did not have a good end to Week 15, though. While he averaged 26.9 minutes in his previous two games, he tallied just 11 points, four rebounds, and seven assists while shooting 25 percent from the field in those contests. Oladipo's benefitted from Duncan Robinson's finger injury and should rebound in Week 16.

DFS play

Achiuwa has made just three starts this season and his fourth could come on Monday against the Suns. OG Anunoby (wrist) is out for the Toronto Raptors, and Nick Nurse has preferred to start Achiuwa and move Pascal Siakam over to power forward when he can't suit up. Achiuwa's averaged 18.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 2.0 steals as a starter in 2022-23 on 35.4 minutes a night. It's hard to see any many bigs providing more value in the main slate given how much burn the Raptors give their starters.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.