Hayward (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Bucks, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Hayward and Brandon Miller (ankle) have both been upgraded from questionable to available and will play Friday after missing Tuesday's loss to Miami. Miles Bridges (suspension) is also available for the first time this season, so Charlotte's frontcourt rotation may be a bit crowded versus Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. However, Hayward and Miller will start the contest, per Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer.