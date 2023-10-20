Hayward finished with 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block over 25 minutes in Thursday's 127-99 preseason loss to Boston.

Hayward returned Thursday after missing the last two exhibition matchups due to right foot discomfort, finishing as one of five Hornets players in double figures in scoring while leading all Charlotte starters in steals in the loss. Hayward appeared in just two preseason contests for the Hornets, averaging 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals over 24.0 minutes per game.