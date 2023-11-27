Ball was cleared of any structural damage to his right ankle after undergoing X-rays following his exit from Sunday's 130-117 loss to the Magic and is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, Spencer Percy of the "Buzz Beat" podcast reports.

Ball's 2022-23 season came to an early end after he fractured the same ankle in late February and required surgery, so the fact that his X-ray detected no structural damage can be taken as positive news. However, Ball isn't out of the woods yet, as the upcoming MRI will reveal whether the star point guard sustained any ligament damage. Depending on what the MRI reveals, Ball could still be headed for a lengthy absence, so fantasy managers should check back for an update on his status before the Hornets' next game Tuesday against the Knicks. If Ball is forced to miss time, Terry Rozier would likely shift to more of an on-ball role, which would open a spot in the starting unit for either Brandon Miller or P.J. Washington.