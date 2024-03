Clarkson (groin) will not play in Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Clarkson will be sidelined for a fourth consecutive game due to a right groin strain, with his next opportunity to take the court coming in short order Thursday versus Dallas. Keyonte George has been locked into a 30-plus minute role across his last five games, while Brice Sensabaugh and Taylor Hendricks are developmental priorities for Utah down the stretch.