Agbaji will move to the bench for Friday's game against the Clippers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Jordan Clarkson is back in the starting lineup after missing the past three games with a thigh injury. The Jazz are still missing Lauri Markkanen (hamstring), but Simone Fontecchio will remain in the starting lineup instead of Agbaji with the Jazz opting for more floor spacing.