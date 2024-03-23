Reddish (ankle) scored zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds across 19 minutes in Friday's 101-94 win over the 76ers.

Reddish was back in action after missing the last four games with a right ankle sprain, but he was largely invisible during his time on the floor. Though he ended up eating into second-year wing Max Christie's playing time in his return, Reddish could end up losing out on some minutes in Sunday's game against the Pacers based on how poorly he fared Friday. The Lakers could also get Taurean Prince (personal) back in action to potentially poach minutes from Reddish.