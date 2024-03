Coach Darvin Ham said Friday that Reddish (ankle) is unlikely to play Saturday versus Golden State, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Reddish will likely miss a third straight game due to a right ankle injury, and if that's the case, his next chance to suit up comes Monday versus Atlanta. He had a large role for the Lakers before injuries derailed his campaign. However, when he's available again, Reddish should garner limited minutes off the bench.