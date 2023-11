Black is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game versus the Lakers.

Black will replace Markelle Fultz (knee) in the starting five Saturday. The rookie guard has had a limited role to start the season, averaging just 4.7 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 8.3 minutes across his first three appearances. However, Black will get the chance to run the offense alongside Jalen Suggs in the backcourt Saturday.