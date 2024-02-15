Black finished with four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 118-100 victory over the Knicks.

After falling out of the rotation as of late, Black was inserted into the starting lineup Wednesday with Jalen Suggs (groin), Markelle Fultz (rest) and Gary Harris (calf) all sidelined. Black wasn't able to do much with his extended minutes, however, as most of the offensive firepower came from Franz Wagner and All-Star Paolo Banchero. Black figures to return to a deep bench role once his Magic teammates return from injuries.